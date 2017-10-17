The Board of Selectmen voted Tuesday, Oct. 10, to settle a breach-of-contract lawsuit brought against the town by Dr. Henry Seemann, who alleged the town was in the wrong when it terminated his contract to operate the Snd Trp restaurant at the Ridgefield Golf Course last year.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi said he had been authorized by the board to sign the agreement. Marconi would not disclose the amount the board had agreed to settle for, as the document has not yet been signed.

“We felt the cost of a trial would have outweighed the cost of the settlement,” Marconi told The Press, shortly after the vote.

At the time the lawsuit was filed last year, The Press reported that Seemann was seeking more than $15,000 in damages.

Seemann filed the suit on June 29, 2016, and claimed that the town had terminated his contract before he had been given time to resolve a dispute with the town over not providing breakfast service.

Seemann said in the suit he should have been given 45 days to fix the issue, and written notice of the board’s decision to terminate his contract.

The board instead put the contract out to bid in December 2015.