Thrift Shop: Fall in love with shopping

By Carol Gardell on October 13, 2017

It’s Fall in Love with Ridgefield this weekend. Time to make some noise. Get the beat started with a vintage Camco snare drum. You can own a piece of history with this 1960s instrument. (The company started as a result of a hostile takeover and lasted just 17 years.) Add a guitar and you have the makings of a band. Our Yamaha FD02 acoustic guitar is a real beauty. It looks as if it was never used and comes with a soft carry bag.  We received several boxes of brand-new golf balls — Titleist DT, Ultra 500, Dunlop. The balls have corporate logos on them, so perhaps not gift-worthy, but a great deal. We also have bags of new tees.  We continue to have a nice supply of fall decorations and Halloween costumes of all sizes.  Don’t wait until the last minute — buy your costume now.

Your purchases and donations help support more than 40 local non-profit organizations. The Thrift Shop, at 21B Governor Street, is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 12 to 4, Thursday from 12 to 8 and this Saturday from 10 to 4.

