Recreation Notes: Karate and Legos

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation announces new, lower prices for Kempo Karate. Now is the perfect time to sign up for classes based on the Steve DeMasco Shaolin Studio Instructional Method. There is open enrollment, so you can register at any time. Classes are available for students ages 3 years old to adult. You may try your first class for free.

Get your children hooked on math, science and engineering with our innovative technology classes. Lego enthusiasts will enjoy our Lego in Motion program for children in first through third grade. Students will learn how to use wheels, axles, motors, kinetic energy, and balance to create numerous contraptions powered with motors and battery packs. Classes run from Nov. 13 to Dec. 11 and meet on Monday from 4:45 to 6 p.m.

Our Minecraft Survival Adventure program is available to students in second through fifth grade. Participants will dodge fireballs from exploding volcanos or hide from a snow giant on Mount Everest. It will take teamwork and collaboration to mine, craft, build, and problem-solve a way out of these precarious situations. Classes run from Nov. 14 to Dec. 12 and meet on Tuesday from 4:45 to 6 p.m. For more details, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.