RHS recap: Field hockey team provides lone win

A road victory for the field hockey team was the lone outright triumph on a busy Thursday in which two other Ridgefield High teams suffered their first loss of the season and another played to a scoreless tie.

Field hockey: Second-half goals from Sammi Petruzzelli and Cate Irving led Ridgefield to a 2-0 win over St. Joseph in Trumbull.

The Tigers improved their record to 6-4-1-1, while St. Joseph dropped to 1-9-1-0.

Ridgefield dominated throughout the contest, taking 16 shots to just one for the Cadets. Goalie Ellie Kaiser stopped the lone St. Joseph shot on goal to register the shutout.

Boys soccer: After nine consecutive wins, the RHS boys soccer team was held to a 0-0 tie by Staples on Thursday at Tiger Hollow.

“It’s always tough against Staples,” said Ridgefield head coach Phil Bergen, whose team is now 9-2-1 this fall. “A tie against Staples any day is a good tie. Maybe it’ll wake us up a little. I hate to say we needed a loss, but this is probably as good as a loss.”

The Tigers dominated possession in the first half. Midfielders Alex Glass and Will Coffin set the tempo, wrestling possession away from Staples (6-4-3) and connecting play in the final third.

Ridgefield had two good scoring chances in the opening half. JT Siano just missed on a beautiful shot six minutes in, and Lucas Debarbieri lofted a high arcing ball from the right side that bounced off the crossbar as the half wound down.

When the offense went from cold to frigid in the second half, Ridgefield’s backline dug in to counter Staples’ runs. Senior defenders Ben Sasse, Nick David, Michael Grevers, and Shane Bowler kept the game under control, breaking up plays on the wings and preventing Staples from building up the middle.

“Let me say how terrific Ben Sasse (Ridgefield’s sweeper) plays in the back,” said Bergen. “Unlike anyone I’ve seen play with such composure and control in the back. Him, Nick [David], Grevers, and Shane [Bowler] … those back four deserve a lot of credit. They keep us in every game, and they kept us in this game.”

Sophomore goalie Ray Dearth, who recorded two saves, was aggressive when the Ridgefield defense got spread too thin. On several occasions, Dearth sprinted far out from the goal to clear the ball in the face of a threatening attack.

Girls soccer: Ridgefield lost for the first time this season, falling to Staples, 2-0, in Westport.

The Tigers are now 9-1-2, while Staples improved to 10-3-0.

Ariana Gerig scored both goals for the Wreckers, who got assists from Autumn Smith, Ashley Wright and Olivia Ronca.

Girls volleyball: Also suffering its first setback was the RHS girls volleyball team, which got swept by host Greenwich, 3-0, at the Eastern Middle School gym.

The Cardinals (9-4) won the match by scores of 25-17, 25-19, and 15-17.

“We missed a lot of serves,” said Ridgefield head coach Lidania Cibere, whose team had not lost a set in its first 10 matches this season.

Caroline Curnal had 12 kills and 10 digs for the Tigers (10-1). Lauren Thrasher added 25 assists and Mackenzie Wanicka had eight kills.

