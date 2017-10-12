Obituary: Joseph P. LaPera, 87, of Ridgefield

Joseph P. LaPera, 87, of Ridgefield, beloved husband of the late Florence LaPera, passed away on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.

Mr. LaPera was born in Bronxville, NY on November 26, 1929, a son of the late Joseph and Lena (Olimpieri) LaPera.

A U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, Mr. LaPera was a resident of Ridgefield for the past 45 years since relocating from New Rochelle, NY.

Mr. LaPera was a retired Mail Carrier for the USPS. He was a parishioner and Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church of Ridgefield. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, VFW and the Widowers Club. He enjoyed golf and playing cards, but most of all spending time and entertaining his family every Sunday and thereby creating a family tradition.

Mr. LaPera is survived by his children: Joseph LaPera and his wife, Julie of Woodbury, CT, Francis LaPera and his wife, Linda of Brookfield, CT, Laura Stone of New Fairfield, CT, Lisa Davis and Peter Ploga of New Milford, CT and Pamela LaPera of Elizabethton, TN, his brother, Carlo LaPera of Ridgefield and as well a sister-in-law, Dorothy (Johnson) Samoyedny and her husband, Hank.

In addition to his children, their spouses and his brother, Mr. LaPera is survived by 9 grandchildren, Brittany, Jason, Hailey, Joshua, Ryan, Jeremy, Nicole, Robert and Jessica and 4 great-grandchildren; Arianna, Annabella, Parker and Braylee.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 10:15 AM at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment with U.S. Military Honors will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, 110 North Street, Ridgefield. Friends will be received on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.