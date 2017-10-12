Aldrich executive director to step down at the end of 2017

Alyson Baker will step down as executive director of The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum at the end of 2017, concluding a six-year tenure.

“I am proud to have contributed to The Aldrich’s remarkable 53-year legacy of supporting artists at critical moments in their careers, making influential and prescient curatorial choices that have a significant impact on the field, and developing innovative strategies for introducing and interpreting contemporary art for generations of audiences,” said Baker. “While I look forward to my next chapter and new opportunities, I will always be an admirer and advocate of The Aldrich.”

Eric Diefenbach, chair of The Aldrich Museum’s Board of Trustees, said, “The entire Aldrich community is grateful to Alyson for her years of capable and visionary leadership. As a result of her active and productive management, her dedication and passion, The Aldrich is stronger and better positioned to continue to fulfill its mission. The museum’s staff and trustees thank her and wish her well in her future endeavors.”

As executive director, Baker oversaw the museum’s exhibition, education, and public programs.

A press release said that she strengthened the Aldrich’s reputation as an artist–centric and audience responsive institution; and increased its base of support through highly effective partnerships and fostering a community of committed and enthusiastic patrons.

Under her leadership, the museum was accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, undertook an institutional assessment and rebranding campaign, and celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Beginning in January 2018, Tracy Moore, the museum’s deputy director, and Richard Klein, exhibitions director, will act as interim co-directors during the transition period while the Board of Trustees conducts the search for Baker’s successor.