Obituary: Matthew J. Kershaw, 40, of Ridgefield

Matthew John Kershaw, 40, passed away on October 3, 2017, surrounded by his loving family in Ridgefield, CT, after a yearlong battle with brain cancer.

Matthew was born in 1977 in Albany, NY, to Jeffrey L. Kershaw and Eileen T. (McGuire) Kershaw.

He attended New Hartford Public schools in New Hartford, NY, and later received a Bachelor of Science in Linguistics from Syracuse University. He worked for many years at Industrial Color Labs in Syracuse, NY, honing skills in color, printing, and photography that he would use throughout his life. After moving to Naples, FL, Matthew continued his education and received a Masters in Accounting from Florida Gulf Coast University. Before his diagnosis, he was working as a forensic accountant for the Fort Myers, FL firm of Markham Norton Mosteller Wright & Company, P.A.

Throughout his many years of schooling and work, Matthew pursued his passion for photography, and leaves behind a prolific catalogue of photos, drawings, and mixed media art. He spoke five languages in various degrees of fluency, excelled at classical piano, and devoured books and information for the whole of his life. He will be remembered for his nimble mind and his sharp wit.

One of Matthew’s greatest joys in life was spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Jeff and Eileen, he is survived by his devoted sister, Kristy (Kershaw) Jefferson; his beloved brother-in-law, Darryl Jefferson; his cherished niece and nephew, Lilah and Quincy; and his longtime best friend, William Westman, of Naples, FL. Matthew had a large and loving extended family, and is also survived by his grandmother, Kathleen McGuire, of Clifton Park, NY; his grandfather, Charles Kershaw, of New Hartford, NY; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is predeceased by his grandfather, Francis A. McGuire; his grandmother, Gloria (Stork) Kershaw; and his aunt, Kim (Savett) Kershaw.

The family would like to thank Dr. Alex Miller and Dr. Ingo Mellinghoff of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, and Dr. Macarena De La Fuente of The University of Miami Health Center for their excellent, compassionate care.

Private services will be held for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Matthew’s memory to support brain cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. You can donate online at http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/MatthewKershaw. If you wish to send a check, please make payable to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and mail to: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Attn: Stephanie Sepe, 885 Second Ave, 7th Fl., New York, NY 10017. Please indicate on the check that the gift is in memory of Matthew Kershaw.