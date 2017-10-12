Homecoming to benefit hurricane victims

For every ticket sold to this year’s homecoming dance, Ridgefield High School students will donate $2 toward hurricane relief.

That’s the plan RHS senior Kunal Chauhan unveiled to the Board of Education at its Oct. 10 meeting.

Chauhan, the school’s student body president this year, said students would be hosting several fund-raisers throughout Spirit Week, which begins Monday, Oct. 16.

One of those events will be the school’s annual canned-food drive, which is set up as a competition between underclassmen and upperclassmen to see who can gain more donations.

That event will run on Tuesday, Oct. 17, Chauhan said.

In 2016, Ridgefield students collected some 3,600 or more cans, The Press reported.

“Last year, we collected hundreds and hundreds of cans,” Chauhan told the board.

The cans will be split between Dorothy Day and the Ridgefield Food Bank.