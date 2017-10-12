Mile for a Smile walk set for Sunday, Oct. 22

Ridgefield resident Steven Christofor and his daughter Isabel will be hosting their fourth annual Mile for a Smile fund-raising and awareness walk on Sunday, Oct. 22, benefiting Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft charity.

The walk, which is open to the public, will start at 9 a.m. in front of The Toy Chest, located at 441 Main Street, and will go to the Cass Gilbert fountain and return to Planet Pizza, located at 411 Main Street, for a group photo. Everyone who walks will get a free slice, courtesy of Planet Pizza. Ann Lathrop from The Toy Chest and Domenick Farago from Planet Pizza have been supporters of Mile for a Smile since 2014, when it first began.

Millions of children in developing countries with untreated clefts live in isolation, but more importantly have difficulty eating, breathing and speaking. Cleft repair surgery is simple, and the transformation is immediate. Over the last three years Mile for a Smile has raised more than $6,000, which has helped provide free cleft repair surgery for more than 30 children.

The goal this year is to raise $1,250, which will provide cleft repair surgery for five children. For more information regarding the walk or to donate to Smile Train, visit my.smiletrain.org/fundraiser/mileforasmile or bring a check made out to Smile Train. Donations will be accepted, but are not required to walk.

For any questions call Steven Christofor at 646-643-0394.