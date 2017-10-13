The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Sustainability in Ridgefield

October 13, 2017

To the Editor:

I am writing to invite anyone who is interested to join the RACE Committee. The RACE Committee is the Ridgefield Action Committee for the Environment. We are a group of interested citizens who hope to make Ridgefield more sustainable. We welcome all to join! Currently we are in the last month of the town’s solar initiative program. If you are interested in putting solar on your house, you can do so at a discounted rate until Oct. 15.

It’s good for the planet and really good for your pocketbook!

Please visit RACEfortheearth.org or woodcocknaturecenter.org for more info.

Elizabeth DiSalvo

Co-chair of RACE

White Birch Road, Oct. 4

