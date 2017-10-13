GOP Viewpoint: Police Commission

Marcie Coffin, Joe Savino and Tom Reynolds are current members of the Ridgefield Police Commission and are all running in November’s election to continue serving the people of Ridgefield.

Marcie Coffin is a 20-year resident of Ridgefield. Married to local architect, Peter Coffin, their two sons attend Ridgefield High School. A CPA, Marcie has been employed by Fairfield County Bank for 17 years, where she is Executive Vice President and Risk Management Officer. In this capacity, Marcie is responsible for regulatory compliance, fraud management and security. As a Police Commissioner, Marcie has served as Chairman and Secretary, and has participated in several Commission sub-committees. Marcie has also been active in many local civic organizations as a Board Member including the RVNA and Sunrise Cottage and a fundraising role for several organizations, including the Ridgefield Library.

Joe Savino is a 27-year resident. Married to Kathy, they have one daughter who graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2014 and another who is currently a senior. He has worked for IBM for 25 years as a sales executive and in finance, project management and contract negotiations. Joe currently serves as Chairman of the Police Commission and been a Commissioner for five years. His prior public service includes serving on the Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance and the Planning & Zoning Commission. Joe is also active in the Ridgefield Rotary Club, St Mary’s Parish and the Republican Town Committee.

Tom Reynolds is a 41-year Ridgefield resident. Married to Susan, their two daughters attended Ridgefield schools. He is a founding partner of Reynolds & Rowella, a 55-person CPA firm, with offices in Ridgefield and New Canaan. Tom served for 10 years under three Governors as Chairman of the Connecticut State Board of Accountancy, an agency responsible for regulating the accounting profession in Connecticut. Tom is currently a Director of the RVNA and on the Advisory Boards for Ridgefield Meals on Wheels and ROAR. Tom has also been a Police Commissioner for ten years and has served three terms as its Chairman.

These candidates bring a wealth of knowledge and experience not only from the business world, but also in the Public sector and the Not-For-Profit arena. They are dedicated to public service and care for the Ridgefield where they live and raised their families.

Given their depth of experience on the Police Commission, these candidates are very familiar with the issues confronting our Police Department and the Town of Ridgefield. In their collective view, the most pressing issues are: (1) the safety and welfare of children, including school security and drug prevention, (2) continuing to address the traffic problems that confront Ridgefield, (3) maintaining the proper level of training for our officers, (4) ensuring that our police force has the proper equipment and resources, (5) maintaining full transparency between the Police Commission, the Department and the residents of Ridgefield.

These individuals are dedicated public servants and have served Ridgefield well. They deserve to be re-elected to the Police Commission this November to continue their work.

Alex Karsanidi is the chairman of the Ridgefield Republican Town Committee.