Ridea Ligi, 94, wife of the late Navio Ligi

October 11, 2017

Ridea (Fuligni) Ligi, 94, of Ridgefield, wife of the late Navio Ligi, died on Thursday, October 11, 2017 at Laurel Ridge Health Care Center, Ridgefield.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 1:15pm in St. Mary Church, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield.  

Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

The family will receive friends in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefieldon Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.  

Contributions in Mrs. Ligi’s memory may be made to the Ridgefield Police Benevolent Association, Ridgefield, CT.

