Bicycle Sport Club supports CHIRP

CHIRP director Barbara Manners collected a check for $430 from members of the Ridgefield Bicycle Sport Club (RBSC) during the first week of October. The club took a collection at its annual summer party in the park held during a CHIRP concert in August. “CHIRP has become a part of the fabric of our town and community. We are so grateful as a club that CHIRP is there to entertain us and be a backdrop to our summer party every year,” said Jacqui Dowd, RBSC president.

