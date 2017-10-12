Bicycle Sport Club supports CHIRP

The Ridgefield Press

By The Ridgefield Press on October 12, 2017 in Business, Community, People · 0 Comments

CHIRP director Barbara Manners collected a check for $430 from members of the Ridgefield Bicycle Sport Club (RBSC) during the first week of October. The club took a collection at its annual summer party in the park held during a CHIRP concert in August. “CHIRP has become a part of the fabric of our town and community. We are so grateful as a club that CHIRP is there to entertain us and be a backdrop to our summer party every year,” said Jacqui Dowd, RBSC president.

