Obituary: Gregg L. McNelis, 62, of Ridgefield

Gregg L. McNelis, 62, of Ridgefield, CT, formerly of Goldens Bridge, NY, passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at Danbury Hospital.

Gregg was born on June 17, 1955 in San Francisco, CA to the late James and Dorothy McNelis.

A proud graduate of Moravian College (1977), Gregg and his Hound brothers led the varsity basketball team to most games won at that point in team history during his junior year. He shared his love for sports with his children who were all accomplished athletes at various levels. In his later years, Gregg developed a strong affinity for tennis, taking to the courts almost five days a week.

Gregg was a 35-year veteran of the maritime industry, where his career began in ship brokerage. He then took his expertise into the ship-owning side where he co-founded one of the most successful publicly traded tramp and liner vessel operations.

Gregg was the beloved husband of his beautiful wife Susanne and was the loving father of three: Gregg McNelis Jr. (Wife, Kelsey McNelis), 35, of Burlington, VT, Diana McNelis, 33, of Bethel, CT and Brandon McNelis, 29, of Boston, MA. He was the ardent grandfather of Gregg McNelis III. Gregg shared a strong bond with all of his immediate and extended family members including his deceased sisters, Kimberly and Kerry. Gregg is survived by brothers Kevin of Stamford, CT, Bryan of Naples, FL, and sister Lory of Skillman, NJ.

Family and friends can visit at Clark Associates Funeral Home at 4 Woods Bridge Rd., Katonah, NY on Friday, October 13th from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM.

The Funeral Services will take place at 3 PM on Saturday, October 14th at the United Methodist Church at 5 Bedford Rd, Katonah, NY. Immediately following the funeral service, the burial ceremony will take place at Ivandell Cemetery, Route 202, Somers, NY.

Please consider a gift in celebration of Gregg’s life to Danbury Hospital.