RVNA to host annual meeting, incorporator’s reception Oct. 24

The Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA) will hold its annual meeting and incorporator’s reception Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the RVNA Center for Exceptional Care at 27 Governor Street.

The annual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. with a “state of the agency” report from the RVNA executive staff and Board of Directors.

The incorporator’s reception will immediately follow the meeting to thank donors and closest agency friends for their loyal support, significant volunteer hours and for being ambassadors of RVNA.

RVNA thanks Webster Bank as title sponsor and Complete Payroll Solutions as contributing sponsor of this community event.

The public is invited to attend. The evening will conclude at 7 p.m.