Obituary: George Gorham Scott, III, of Gates, N.C.

George Gorham Scott, III, of Gates, North Carolina, husband of Norma (Scott) Scott, died on October, 6, 2017.

Mr. Scott was the 9th generation, and direct descendent of David Scott, proprietor of Ridgefield Connecticut, February 3, 1933, the son of late David F. and Madelyn Weigandt Scott. He attended Ridgefield Grammar School until the family moved to Stratford. He was a graduate of Stratford High School (’51). He also was a Mayflower descended through John Gorham.

He joined the Navy in 1951 after graduation from High School and was stationed aboard The U.S.S. Kimberly DD-521, The U.S.S. Dennis J. Buckley DD-808, the U.S.S Pocono, AGC-16, and was part of the Commissioning crew and plank owner on the U.S.S. Dixon AS-37, during his 27 year career. He saw action in Korea, and had TAD duty in Vietnam twice with a ATCU unit in the Mecong Delta. He also was a part of the cuban blockade during the Cuban Missile crisis, and had various duty stations, including three years in Hawaii. Mr. Scott retired in 1972 as a Senior chief Radioman.

He married his High School sweetheart, Norma Scott on Jan. 3, 1953, when he returned from Korea and an around the world cruise.

He then embarked on a new career in Arlington, Virginia as an Engineer, contracting to support the Navy. He retired a second time in 1992 and moved to Florida in 1994. He recently moved to North Carolina.

He was a Mason with St. John’s Lodge AM & FM in Stratford, Connecticut and Henry Lodge No. 57 in Fairfax, Virginia. He was a Shriner with Kena Shrine of Merrifield, Va. And a life member of the Kena 500 min-motors. He was a Past President of Kena 500, and a Past President of the South Atlantic Mini-Motor Assoc. Their motto was: Little cars parade so little children can walk.” He also was a member of the Alexandria Lodge of Perfection, Alexandria, Va. (Scottish Rite).

He was a member of the USS Kimberly Reunion, and Chairman of the Reunion committee for over 10 years. He was also a Life Member of the Gamewardens of Vietnam.

In addition to his wife of 64 years, he is survived by his daughter, Kimberly A. Scott Akers, and his Grandchildren, Sharon Elizabeth Harris and Brandon Scott Griffin (Michelle Griffin), Two Great Grandchildren, Hailey A. Harris and Brandon S. Griffin, Jr.

He was predeceased by his son, George Gorham Scott IV and his brother, David F. Scott, Jr.

There will be a memorial service in Stratford, CT with full military honors and private burial at Union Cemetery, Stratford in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Scott’s honor to the Shriners’ Crippled Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, PA.