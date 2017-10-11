ARTique returns to St. Stephen’s Nov. 16

Residents are invited to the opening reception of ARTique 2017, a high-end art boutique at St. Stephen’s Church North Hall, 351 Main Street in Ridgefield, on Thursday, November 16, 6:30-8:30. The show and sale continue November 17-18, from 10-5.

ARTique features the work of members of Connecticut Clay Artists (CCA) and guest artists who work in other media and who have been juried into the show. Seven of the nine guest artists are new to ARTique this year.

CCA members will be showing pottery of all styles, including wheel thrown, slab built, sculptural, functional and decorative. Guest artists will exhibit items in a range of media: fused glass, weaving, forged iron, leather, handcrafted wood, photography, handcrafted jewelry and hand-painted silks and scarves.

With free admission, ARTique is a treasure trove for one-of-a-kind, handmade pieces for gift-giving or as personal indulgences. Credit cards are accepted. A portion of ARTique’s proceeds will benefit St. Stephen’s outreach programs for women.