On Saturday, Oct. 14, the American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Ridgefield Supply from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“With the world’s most recent events — Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria and the devastating shooting in Las Vegas, it is important to be able to take a step back, think globally and give blood in order to ensure a diverse blood supply for patients in need,” a press release said. “A simple gift can go a long way.

Donors and customers are welcome to enjoy a “Baked with Care” bake sale during the blood drive which will benefit Kids for Kids.

This is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds for children in medical or financial need. The funds will also go towards Believe in Brooke, which aids treatment for seven-year-old girl Brooke Blake, who was diagnosed in 2015 with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

DIPG, is a rare form of brain cancer in the pons area of the brain stem.

Ridgefield Supply is located at 29 Prospect Street. For more info, call: 203-438-2626