Boys and Girls Club to host Adult Camp Night Nov. 4

On Saturday, Nov. 4, the Boys and Girls Club of Ridgefield will open its doors for the first annual Adult Camp Night. The pop-up party event gives adults, 21 and over, the opportunity to experience what it is like to be a Club kid.

Tickets are on sale now for $30 each and include appetizers and open bar.

Suggested attire for the evening’s activities is Camp casual and sneakers are encouraged. The event is being sponsored by Diversified Nonprofit Services and Little Pub.

“Each year we serve about 4,500 kids and teens,” said Mike Flynn, executive director at the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield. “At the Club, our members are busy. They play in the gym, do homework, participate in games and tournaments, learn to swim, and create in the art studio. More importantly, they are taught to have good sportsmanship, help others, and make new friends. We think adults will enjoy some of these same opportunities we provide to our Club members.”

Adult Camp Night’s schedule of activities include enjoying some hor d’oeuvre’s and drinks graciously provided by Little Pub, then diving into Camp activities, including Dodgeball, King & Queen of the Inflatable Course, Art Studio: Painting with a Twist, Gaga Ball and Ninesquare. The evening will conclude with open areas, consisting of Karaoke, Cornhole, Cocktails and an Ice Cream Café.

All proceeds from Adult Camp Night will help the Club continue to provide award-winning programs and scholarships to all members, especially those who need us most. For more information on Adult Camp Night or to register, visit the Boys & Girls Club’s website at www.bgcridgefield.org or contact Kristin Goncalves, Director of Operations, at 203-438-8821 ext. 17.