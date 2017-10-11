Ridgefield runners sweep in regular-season finale

With eight of its runners finishing in the top-10 overall, the Ridgefield High girls cross country team ended the regular season by easily sweeping two opponents on Tuesday afternoon at home.

The Tigers defeated Stamford, 20-43, and Norwalk, 15-50, to raise their record to 13-2. Ridgefield will now attempt to win a third straight conference title when the post-season begins with the FCIAC championships next Wednesday at Waveny Park in New Canaan.

Also closing the regular season with a sweep on Tuesday was the Ridgefield High boys team, which edged Norwalk, 27-29, and beat Stamford, 23-28. The Tigers are now 7-8 heading to the post-season.

Although Stamford’s Juliette Lipson was the overall winner in the 4,000-meter girls’ race with a time of 17 minutes, 1.20 seconds, Ridgefield runners filled the next seven spots. Maia Clarkin (17:18.30) was second overall, followed by teammates Rory McGrath (third, 17:18.80), Maddie Guter (fourth, 17:19.50), Katherine Bracken (fifth, 17:19.90), Clodagh Ryan (sixth, 17:20.30), Julia Hergenrother (seventh, 17:20.60), and Elizabeth Jasminski (eighth, 17:21.00).

Also placing in the top-10 overall for the Tigers was Isabel Trinkaus, who placed 10th in a time of 17:21.70.

Seven more Ridgefield runners were in the top 20: Gabriella Viggiano (11th, 17:22.20), Elizabeth DeMassa (13th, 17:40.20), Mae Briody (14th, 17:56.70), Eliza Oakes (15th, 18:05.00), Stephanie D’Orso (17th, 18:24.40), Sarah de Lange (18th, 19:08.10), and Annabelle Colao (20th, 19:22.20).

Led by freshman Chaz DellaCorte, the Ridgefield boys cross country team placed its five scoring runners in the top-10 overall to sweep Stamford and Norwalk.

DellaCorte was second overall in a time of 19:34.00 for the 5,000-meter race. Norwalk freshman Frank Bonaddio finished first in 19:23.30.

Ryan Crist (sixth, 20:14.80), Todd Benson (eighth, 20:33.30), William Maue (ninth, 20:55.10), and March Murdock (10th, 20:55.50) also had top-10 overall finishes for Ridgefield.

The Tigers added top-20 finishes from Samuel McDonough (12th, 21:14.00), Timothy Sganga (14th, 21:17.80), and Charles Namiot (19th, 22:06.50).