Obituary: Michael J. Ceponis, 101, of Danbury

Michael J. Ceponis, World War II veteran, age 101, of Danbury, CT, died on September 19.

A longtime resident of Somerville, NJ, he was born in Brooklyn, NY.

After joining the CCCs to fight forest fires in the Pacific Northwest, he served in the Army Air Corps during World War II.

A graduate of Cornell University, he spent 30 years with the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.

He is predeceased by his wife, Geraldine, his daughter Mary and son Michael, and is survived by his sons, Ridgefield residents, David and Chris, daughters, Stephanie and Jennifer, 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations can be made to: (1) The Crowded Kitchen, a local charity providing a work-supported kitchen environment enabling the homeless to run a small commercial bakery. Checks can be made payable to The Crowded Kitchen, c/o David Ceponis, 36 Bobbys Court, Ridgefield, CT 06877; (2) The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. Contributions can be made online at www.lustgarten.org or mailed to The Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797.