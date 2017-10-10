Obituary: David J. Lavati, 57, of Ridgefield

David J. Lavati, 57, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 7, 2017. He was the beloved father of Jay Gordon Lavati and Taylor Jane (Lavati) Keating and her husband Chris Keating.

He was born on December 5, 1959. He was the son of Gene and Joyce Lavatori of Ridgefield. Dave was one of five children. He is survived by his sister, Cheryl (Lavatori) Lozach and her husband Guy Lozach and their three children, Jessica, Jaclyn, and Michelle; his brother Steve Lavatori and his wife Sharron and their son, Jeff; his brother Gary Lavatori and his wife Cris and their daughter, Kayla; his sister Laura (Lavatori) Flores and her husband Carlos Flores and their children Sareena and Fernando. Dave is also survived by his former wife and friend Linda Hutchings.

Dave loved golf, playing cards, fishing and enjoyed hosting a party. He was a member of the Italian American Club. Dave leaves behind countless friends and relatives who he loved deeply and a legacy that will not be forgotten.

A memorial service will be held at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 351 Main Street, Ridgefield on Saturday, October 14th at 10 a.m. A reception will follow in North Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Taylor Keating and Jay Lavati at 146 Peaceable Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877 for the Lavati Children’s Educational Fund.

Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements.