Bareburger raises money for breast cancer research

Bareburger will be running a promotion that benefits two causes this month — one for an employee currently being treated for Ewing sarcoma and another for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Luz Perez is Bareburger family member who has been forced to stop working and take a leave from her college studies.

One dollar from the sale of every shake will be split into equal donations for Perez and the foundation. To learn more about Perez’s, visit her GoFundMe page, gofundme.com/hear-my-story Call 203-438-2273 for more information.

 

