Funk night at Tigers’ Den supports RHS music trip to Disney

The Ridgefield High School music program is planning to participate in Festival Disney during the winter of 2019.

To get there, students will need the support from residents.

One way to help support the high school music students is to eat at Tigers’ Den on Thursday nights, where a portion of the proceeds from the restaurant’s “funk night” will be donated to the trip.

Music will be provided starting at 7:30 p.m. by the RHS Funk Band and followed up with the house band, Shere Khan, at 8:30.

Shere Khan features Mr. Mac — Michael McNamara, the instrumental music director at RHS and creator of funk night at Tigers’ Den —along with some area private music teachers including: Andrew Beals, Jamie Finegan, Dan Asher, and Miles Livolsi.

The idea came to McNamara back in August.

“I used to live in Bridgeport, which has a thriving music scene,” he said. “I loved it and I would hang out and play there all the time. After moving to Ridgefield, it was too far for me to go regularly. I missed seeing and playing good live music.”

McNamara approached Joe Attonito, owner of Tigers’ Den, to do a funk night residency on Thursday nights.

“I really loved the idea, so we decided to give it a try,” Attonito said. “I loved it even more after they came in the first time and tore the place up. They’re unbelievable. More people should know about them.”

More about the band

The group features McNamara on guitar and other music teachers who live regionally. Musicians include Andrew Beals on sax, Jamie Finegan on keys, Greg DiMiceli on drums, and Dan Asher rotates with Miles Livolsi on bass.

“I knew most of these guys as private teachers of my students,” McNamara said. “I’ve been recommending them to my kids for years. Greg is a dad of three of my students, and when I found out he was a music teacher we struck up a friendship. So when it came time to think of local guys, it was easy to make the calls.”

The band took the name Shere Khan, a play on the antagonist from Kipling’s The Jungle Book.

“We are playing the Tigers’ Den, after all,” said McNamara.

They play modernized arrangements of funk classics, such as Tower of Power, Medeschi Martin and Wood, John Scofield, Horace Silver, the Meters, Stevie Wonder, and Bill Withers.

Getting to Disney

So, how did the idea for fundraising come about?

“It all started with the kids’ teachers. We are eyeing a Disney trip for 2019 that is in the planning phases,” says McNamara, whose orchestra recently won Best Full Orchestra at a national competition in Virginia Beach.

“The kids participate in a national competition and get valuable clinics from professional conductors, and get to play film scores to Disney movies which they record for us.”

But the cost may prevent some students from participating.

McNamara is aiming to raise $75,000 through a variety of means.

“We’ve already had some students catch wind and sit in with us, and that’s when I got the idea,” said McNamara.

“Joe really loves the town and helping kids,” he added. “He is going to donate a portion of his Thursday proceeds towards our trip. We are hoping it will be an authentic opportunity for the kids to get some real world performance, fun for their teachers to play with them, and all in support of a great cause. Everybody wins.”

To support the RHS music trip, patrons of Tigers’ Den simply turn in a flyer with their check each Thursday.

Music starts at 7:30 p.m., but the fundraiser is good at the dinner hour. Download the flyer at rhsmusicdept.org/disney2019/