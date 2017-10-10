William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty announced Tuesday, Oct. 10, that the firm’s Ridgefield brokerage will be participating in the Alzheimer’s Walk for a Cure in New York City on Oct. 28, 2017.

Ridgefield agent Liza Bortz has organized a team that will walk and fundraise to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.



According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and more than five million Americans are currently living with the disease.



“Unfortunately we all know people who have been personally affected by the disease,” said Bortz. “After the loss of my father, I became very passionate to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. I thank all participants and donors for their continued support in helping us to reach our team goal, and we are all looking forward to the event later this month.”



Registration for the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. at South Street Seaport, Pier 17 in Manhattan on Saturday, Oct. 28.

For more information on Bortz’s team and how to donate, please visit their team page, the Grandpa Pappas, here.