Whose Barn Is It Anyway: A night of improv comedy

Whose Barn Is It Anyway returns to the Ridgefield Theater Barn for a scary good time Friday, Oct. 13, at 8 p.m. The night of improv comedy will feature a mix of new performers as well as Role in the Hay Players regulars. Performers include David Fritsch, Rick Haylon, Rick Hodder, Pamme Jones, Monica O’Brien, Melissa Deal Power, and Lisa Tancredi.

Improvisation involves dialogue and actions created spontaneously in response to suggestions from the audience. Game playing techniques put the performers in situations where they must use their imagination and comedic instincts.

Because of the spontaneous nature of improvisation, performances may contain adult language and themes that may not be suitable for children. Parental discretion is advised.

Seating is cabaret-style with the doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 and are available at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org. Reservations are recommended.