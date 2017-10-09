RVNA kicks off six-week Cholesterol Challenge Tuesday night

The RVNA will host the “Cholesterol Challenge,” a six-week interactive workshop, Tuesdays, Oct. 10 through Nov. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Cholesterol Challenge provides the tools, education and forum for understanding high cholesterol and addressing it head-on.

Meg Whitbeck, an RVNA registered dietitian and nutrition educator, will lead the challenge.

The workshop will take place in the RVNA’s teaching kitchen, located at 27 Governor Street.

To learn more or register, call RVNA at 203-438-5555 or email [email protected].