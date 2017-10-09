The Ridgefield Press

RVNA kicks off six-week Cholesterol Challenge Tuesday night

By The Ridgefield Press on October 9, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

The RVNA will host the “Cholesterol Challenge,” a six-week interactive workshop, Tuesdays, Oct. 10 through Nov. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Cholesterol Challenge provides the tools, education and forum for understanding high cholesterol and addressing it head-on.  

Meg Whitbeck, an RVNA registered dietitian and nutrition educator, will lead the challenge.

The workshop will take place in the RVNA’s teaching kitchen, located at 27 Governor Street.

To learn more or register, call RVNA at 203-438-5555 or email [email protected].

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo announces fall calendar Next Post Rides for Ridgefield seeks board members
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress