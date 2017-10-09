The annual Halloween Walk in downtown Ridgefield will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 28.

The costume celebration — not to be confused with this weekend’s Fall in Love with Ridgefield — will bring hundreds of residents into the village to celebrate the spookiest time of the year.

Business owners will welcome young trick-or-treaters into their shops and give the costume-clad kids candy to bring home.

The annual celebration is free thanks to the downtown merchants organization and its Holiday Trust Fund.

Here’s a slideshow from last year’s Halloween Walk: