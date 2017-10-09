The Ridgefield Press

Halloween Walk: Downtown welcomes costume-clad kids Oct. 28

By The Ridgefield Press on October 9, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

A young trick-or-treater at last year’s Halloween Walk in the village. — Steve Coulter photo

The annual Halloween Walk in downtown Ridgefield will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 28.

The costume celebration — not to be confused with this weekend’s Fall in Love with Ridgefield — will bring hundreds of residents into the village to celebrate the spookiest time of the year.

Business owners will welcome young trick-or-treaters into their shops and give the costume-clad kids candy to bring home.

The annual celebration is free thanks to the downtown merchants organization and its Holiday Trust Fund.

Here’s a slideshow from last year’s Halloween Walk:

p1350848

p1350808

p1350783

p1350817

p1350790

p1350804

p1350770

p1350733

p1350737

p1350720

p1350743

p1350687

p1350703

p1350707

p1350701

No related posts.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Out of the Darkness Walk takes steps to prevent suicide Next Post Straight Talk Thursday: Youth Mental Health Project aims to eliminate fear, shame
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress