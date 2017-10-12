Nine community members will be recognized at the Old Timers Award Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 14, at St. Mary’s in Ridgefield.

Three of them were outstanding athletes who have left a strong mark on Ridgefield High School records.

Bo Beatty was successful in six different athletic areas but is best remembered for football. Joseph Connelly is also well known for his football career, and Daniel Geary was known for his hockey ability — but played football as well.

Beatty, RHS Class of 1981, started out in the elementary- and middle-school feeder system with football, basketball and baseball. When he got to high school, Beatty came into his own in football and made the all-area, all-FCIAC team, and held the FCIAC rushing record with over 1,000 yards. He then went on to win his football team’s MVP award and the Dial Scholastic All-American Award.

When not playing varsity football, Beatty went on to letter in skiing, track, and tennis.

After high school, Beatty went to Dartmouth College and then on to a career on Wall Street and in the entertainment industry.

He remains active, playing in local tennis and paddle ball leagues and playing softball competitively.

He lives in New Canaan and is director of the Grace Community Church in Grace Farms.

Beatty’s parents and brother, Paul, still reside in Ridgefield today.

Track and football

Connelly, RHS Class of 1971, excelled in both football and track during his two years in Ridgefield.

In football, Connelly was both a running back and a defensive back and named to the all-conference, all-area, and all-state football teams. His impressive school year and career touchdown record lasted for more than 20 years.

During the other seasons of the year, Connelly ran track and it is here that he set the school record for high hurdles, and both indoor and outdoor 800 relays. He did the same with the 400 relay, establishing a new FCIAC record.

After high school, Connelly went to Boston College and then onto Georgetown University, where he got his medical degree in 1979.

Since becoming a physician, Connelly has worked in Appalachia and here in Connecticut. He works at both St. Joseph’s and Stamford Hospitals, serving as coordinator of family medicine at the Stamford Hospital.

Connelly lives in Wilton with his wife. This is where they raised their five children, now ranging in age from 25 to 37. In his spare time, Connelly teaches at numerous prestigious medical institutions and runs a residency program with Columbia University.

Hockey captain

Geary, RHS Class of 1986, was best known for his hockey skills.

His brother, Harry, was given the Old Timers Award for hockey in 2011, and his brother, Paul, was on the very first Ridgefield High School hockey team.

By the time Geary was a senior, he was captain of the RHS hockey team and made first team All-FCIAC in both 1984-85 and 1985-86. In 1985-86, he was also named All State monorable mention for hockey.

After high school, Geary did post-grad work at Canterbury School and made the 1987 All-New England Preparatory School Athletic Council hockey team.

After prep school, Geary went on to play Division I Hockey East at the University of Lowell and major in business. He returned to Ridgefield in 1991 to become the assistant hockey coach for Ridgefield High School, and then moved to Holliston, Mass., where he has been the head hockey coach since 2015.

Coaching is in Geary’s blood, as he also coaches youth soccer and baseball.

Info

The Old Timers Association will also honor Doris Ventres, Joan Voss, Janice Pauley, Nancy Ruhl, Amy Walter Hillenbrand, and Dr. Theodore Librizzi at its annual banquet.

Tickets are $55 and are available through association members or by going to the ROTA website. All proceeds go toward scholar athlete scholarships for graduating seniors.

The cocktail hour, entertainment and silent auction will take place at 6 p.m. and the dinner, catered by Ridgefield Prime, will begin at 7 p.m.