Nancy Ruhl Hurley: Soccer star receives Old Timers recognition

Nancy Ruhl Hurley, a member of the RHS Class of 1987, moved to Ridgefield from Freehold, N.J., when she was 3 years old. She lived with her parents, Ed and Patricia, and six siblings on Mimosa Circle and went to Scotland Elementary School.

In the fourth grade, she joined the SCOR soccer program, playing on a coed team. She found that the boys did not like to pass to the girls and found it very frustrating, as the girls were good players.

Playing mostly outside midfielder, Hurley was captain of the girls soccer team her senior year, along with Beth Ondrick, Amy Miller and Chris Tiffany.

Starting in 1983 Hurley was on the FCIAC championship team that went to the semifinals.

In 1984, she was runner-up on the FCIAC girls soccer quarterfinals for the state.

In 1985, she was named an FCIAC Soccer Champion and represented U-16 in the Northeast Regional Tournament in Niagara Falls, where the team won the state cup.

In 1986, Hurley was runner-up FCIAC girls soccer, and in 1987, she was on the team that won the CJSA Cup Championship against Simsbury.

Softball

No matter what competition Hurley was in, it did not get any better than beating archrival Wilton.

When Hurley was not playing soccer she was playing softball, starting with youth softball, then with the Rockettes travel team, and then on the high school varsity softball team.

She played varsity for three years under the direction of coaches Charboneau and Matteo, playing second base.

College

Hurley went on to play soccer for four years, as a walk-on, at Providence College. She remembers playing outside halfback and being the smallest and scrappiest on the team. She also remembers playing with Ridgefield classmate Christina Tiffany.

Later in life

Continuing to play soccer in her 20s, 30s, and 40s, in leagues on the North Shore of Massachusetts, Hurley had to stop when she tore the fascia on her right foot — eight years ago. That heartbreak did not stop her from coaching. She went on to coach all four of her children for Wakefield, Mass., travel teams.

Hurley is still active in golfing, and is the nine-hole champion at Bear Hill Golf Club in her town.

She will be inducted into the Ridgefield Old Timers Hall of Fame Saturday, Oct. 14, at St. Mary’s Hall in Ridgefield.