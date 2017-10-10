Scarecrow contest turns 5 this week

The Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center will host its fifth annual scarecrow contest during the annual Fall in Love with Ridgefield festival next weekend.

Residents are invited to make a scarecrow that will be displayed downtown from Friday, Oct. 13, through Tuesday, Oct. 31. Friends and families will be voting on their favorites throughout the month. The winner will be announced Nov. 1.

The museum will host a scarecrow decorating workshop at its garden house Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. Residents are asked to bring their own materials and supplies. The Keeler Tavern will provide the frame stuffing.

For more information, call the museum at 203-438-5485.