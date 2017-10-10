The Ridgefield Press

Home remodeling class at East Ridge Middle School begins Monday

By The Ridgefield Press on October 10, 2017 in Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

Reinvent Your Dream Home Without Leaving Home is a new class in Ridgefield Continuing Education. Home design transformation authority and architect Colin Healy will show ways to repurpose and create new uses for existing spaces. The course also covers how living in your home longer can build equity and save you money, the value of a master plan for your home to be executed in stages, how to determine if it is actually time to move, and the five essential elements for planning a successful accessory apartment.

The class meets on Monday, Oct. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Cost is $31. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and older, pay $24. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

