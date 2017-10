American Legion Post 78 will sponsor a free concert by “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band in honor of the 50th anniversary of military band concerts in Ridgefield.

The patriotic concert will take place at the Ridgefield High School auditorium Tuesday, Oct. 24, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:45 and ticket holders will be seated by 7:15.

For tickets, call 202-433-5813.