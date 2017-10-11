Creative card making classes at Ridgefield Continuing Education

Creative Card Making, a new class offered through Ridgefield Continuing Education, is a fun way to make cards for that special person. Participants will use a variety of materials and techniques to create occasional cards and holiday/seasonal cards. Each person will make up to five cards during the session.

The workshop is available on Thursdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Venus Building (old high school). Tuition is $49 for both sessions or $31 for one. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older pay $37 for both sessions and $24 for one. Materials needed will cost $5 per class, payable to the instructor at class. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information.