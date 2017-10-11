The Ridgefield Press

Fashion in Jane Austen's fiction subject of library talk Thursday

By The Ridgefield Press on October 11, 2017

While dressed in authentic Regency attire, Kandie Carle will give a detailed overview of the clothing of the Regency Era (early 1800s), for both gentlemen and ladies, at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m.

The program will include a delightful show-and-tell of the clothing of Regency England as reflected in Jane Austen’s fiction, which includes dressing Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, and readings from Austen’s letters and novels.

Teens through adults will enjoy discovering just how important fashion was 200 years ago.

Carle has been presenting historical programs since 1992, from Regency to Edwardian (1800-1915), and draws on her extensive background in theater, dance and historical fashion.

The program is part of the library’s fall series All About Jane: Celebrating 200 Years of Jane Austen, made possible thanks to the Friends of the Library. Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

