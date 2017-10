Author Sophfronia Scott will discuss her recently released novel, Unforgivable Love, at the Ridgefield Library on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m.

The novel is set in the glittering world of Harlem in the summer of 1947 — Jackie Robinson has broken the color barrier in major league baseball and temperatures are skyrocketing.

Books will be available for sale and signing at the event, thanks to Books on the Common. To register, visit ridgefieldlibraray.org or call 203-438-2282.