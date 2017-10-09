The Ridgefield Press

State schedules alternating traffic on Route 35 Friday

Alternating one-way traffic can be expected at the Route 35 bridge repair project by the Fox Hill condominiums Friday, Oct. 13.

There will be no alternating traffic at the site for the rest of the week (as previously reported by The Press), but there will be minor impacts to traffic.

Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation notified the town on Monday, Oct. 9.

Work at the site, requiring the alternating traffic, will start at 9 a.m. after the morning commuter rush is over, and is expected to end at 3 p.m. before the afternoon commute starts.

All work is weather permitting.

