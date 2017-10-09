The Ridgefield Press

Rides for Ridgefield seeks board members

By The Ridgefield Press on October 9, 2017 in Community, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Pictured, left to right, are the members of the Rides for Ridgefield board of directors: Lynn Mathias, Tom Steiner, Betty Kloth, David Smith, Alice Kenny, Kathy Brennan, Leslie-Alin Tewes, Margaret Thompson, and Barbara L. Newland.

Rides for Ridgefield is seeking volunteers to serve on its “working” board of directors.

Key skills needed are communication, development and marketing. The board term is three years.

For Ridgefield seniors and those with mobility disabilities, Rides For Ridgefield provides information and transportation. Its Mobility Management Center is an information resource for the many alternative local transportation services. When these services cannot meet a rider’s needs, a volunteer driver often provides the transportation.

In the first half of 2017, volunteers have handled more than 400 calls and provided more than 550 trips. Drivers have taken residents more than 6,500 miles to medical appointments, religious services, Founders Hall, entertainment, social and other engagements.

For board volunteer inquiries, contact Alice Kenny at [email protected]

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post RVNA kicks off six-week Cholesterol Challenge Tuesday night Next Post Houston puppies: ROAR helps rescue Harvey’s furry victims
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress