Rides for Ridgefield seeks board members

Rides for Ridgefield is seeking volunteers to serve on its “working” board of directors.

Key skills needed are communication, development and marketing. The board term is three years.

For Ridgefield seniors and those with mobility disabilities, Rides For Ridgefield provides information and transportation. Its Mobility Management Center is an information resource for the many alternative local transportation services. When these services cannot meet a rider’s needs, a volunteer driver often provides the transportation.

In the first half of 2017, volunteers have handled more than 400 calls and provided more than 550 trips. Drivers have taken residents more than 6,500 miles to medical appointments, religious services, Founders Hall, entertainment, social and other engagements.

For board volunteer inquiries, contact Alice Kenny at [email protected]