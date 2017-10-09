Fire crews clean up oil spill on West Lane

A one-car accident in the area of 310 West Lane created a small oil spill around 8:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9.

“A small amount of oil leaked from the vehicle onto the roadway as a result of damage sustained from the accident,” Ridgefield Police Capt. Jeff Kreitz said.

Police reported minor traffic impacts as a result, and the spill was contained by the Ridgefield Fire Department.

No one was injured in the accident, according to Fire Chief Jerry Myers.

“Passing cars caused it to spread,” Myers said. “State DOT was called to spread sand to prevent another accident.”