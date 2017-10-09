The Ridgefield Press

Fire crews clean up oil spill on West Lane

By The Ridgefield Press on October 9, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, Police & Fire, Town Government · 0 Comments

A one-car accident in the area of 310 West Lane created a small oil spill around 8:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9.

“A small amount of oil leaked from the vehicle onto the roadway as a result of damage sustained from the accident,” Ridgefield Police Capt. Jeff Kreitz said.  

Police reported minor traffic impacts as a result, and the spill was contained by the Ridgefield Fire Department.

No one was injured in the accident, according to Fire Chief Jerry Myers.

“Passing cars caused it to spread,” Myers said. “State DOT was called to spread sand to prevent another accident.”

 

Related posts:

  1. Barrack Hill reopens following rollover crash Monday morning
  2. Ambulance rates to go up 4% next year
  3. Fire, police department test out new radio system
  4. Detour days: Route 7 traffic comes through town this weekend

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Former US ambassador David Saperstein to speak at Shir Shalom Next Post State schedules alternating traffic on Route 35 Friday
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress