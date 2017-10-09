The Ridgefield Press

Former US ambassador David Saperstein to speak at Shir Shalom

By The Ridgefield Press on October 9, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

David Saperstein

Congregation Shir Shalom will host former United States Ambassador Rabbi David Saperstein during Spirited and Soulful Sabbath worship on Friday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. The event is open to the community and will honor the memory of Rabbi Marcus Burstein, who served as rabbinical co-leader of Congregation Shir Shalom, on the first anniversary of his death.  

Saperstein served for more than two years as the United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom — the nation’s chief diplomat on issues of religious freedom — the first non-Christian to hold the post.

For several decades, Saperstein directed the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, representing the Reform Jewish Movement to Congress and several presidential administrations.

Guest musician Beth Styles will help lead worship with Congregation Shir Shalom clergy Rabbi David Reiner and Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray.

For more information, call the synagogue office at 203-438-6589 or go to ourshirshalom.org

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Prevention Plus: World Mental Health Day Next Post Fire crews clean up oil spill on West Lane
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress