Congregation Shir Shalom will host former United States Ambassador Rabbi David Saperstein during Spirited and Soulful Sabbath worship on Friday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. The event is open to the community and will honor the memory of Rabbi Marcus Burstein, who served as rabbinical co-leader of Congregation Shir Shalom, on the first anniversary of his death.

Saperstein served for more than two years as the United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom — the nation’s chief diplomat on issues of religious freedom — the first non-Christian to hold the post.

For several decades, Saperstein directed the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, representing the Reform Jewish Movement to Congress and several presidential administrations.

Guest musician Beth Styles will help lead worship with Congregation Shir Shalom clergy Rabbi David Reiner and Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray.

For more information, call the synagogue office at 203-438-6589 or go to ourshirshalom.org