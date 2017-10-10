RVNA Today: Nutrition labeling changes

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced upcoming changes in Nutrition Facts labels for packaged foods to reflect new scientific information, including the link between diet and such chronic diseases as obesity and heart disease. The changes are intended to encourage consumers to make better informed food choices. The look of the label will remain the same, although the type size will be increased for “calories,” “servings per container” and “serving size” to make them easier to read. The amount of “added sugars” will be included. Vitamin D and potassium quantities will also be listed on the new label, but vitamins A and C will not be listed, reflecting the fact that most Americans now consume adequate amounts of these. Daily values for certain nutrients are being revised based on newer scientific data. Serving sizes are also being updated to correspond to the amount of food and beverage Americans actually eat, rather than how much they should be eating. For example, a serving of ice cream previously was 1/2 cup and is now 2/3 cup. A soda serving has increased from eight ounces to 12 ounces. Manufacturers will need to comply with the new FDA regulations by the summer of 2018.

