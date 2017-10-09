Peterson Chiropractic to collect food for Meals on Wheels

Peterson Chiropractic and Acupuncture will be collecting food for Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield during its 40-year anniversary celebration Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event, which will include giveaways, raffle prizes music, and free face painting, will be held at 31 Bailey Avenue — next door to Terrasole and Luc’s Cafe.

Residents who attend the party are asked to bring a canned good or nonperishable food item to get a free raffle entry.

Subsequent raffle tickets are $3 each or five for $10 and 10 for $25.

Meals on Wheels most needed items are as follows: cans of beans (cannellini or kidney), tomato paste, diced tomatoes, low sodium beef, chicken or vegetable broth, spaghetti sauce, peanut butter, jelly or jam, mayonnaise, pasta (ziti/rotini/spaghetti), foil pans, olives.

For more information, call Peterson Chiropractic at 203-438-9609.