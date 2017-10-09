The Ridgefield Press

Peterson Chiropractic to collect food for Meals on Wheels

By The Ridgefield Press on October 9, 2017

Peterson Chiropractic and Acupuncture will be collecting food for Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield during its 40-year anniversary celebration Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

The event, which will include giveaways, raffle prizes music, and free face painting, will be held at 31 Bailey Avenue — next door to Terrasole and Luc’s Cafe.

Residents who attend the party are asked to bring a canned good or nonperishable food item to get a free raffle entry.

Subsequent raffle tickets are $3 each or five for $10 and 10 for $25.

Meals on Wheels most needed items are as follows: cans of beans (cannellini or kidney), tomato paste, diced tomatoes, low sodium beef, chicken or vegetable broth, spaghetti sauce, peanut butter, jelly or jam, mayonnaise, pasta (ziti/rotini/spaghetti), foil pans, olives.

For more information, call Peterson Chiropractic at 203-438-9609.

