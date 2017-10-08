Obituary: Andrew Cochrane

Andrew “Drew” Cochrane died October 4 at home. He leaves behind his college sweetheart wife, Linda, daughter Heather, son Adam (Christine) and twin grandsons Alexander and Noah. In addition, he leaves behind his sister Lynn DeLuke (Otto), brother Robert and nieces and nephews.

In 1969 Drew started at Olin Chemical where he was Director of Marketing for Clor-Alkali. He and his family moved to Ridgefield in 1970. In 1991 he joined Eka Nobel which moved the family to Georgia. He left his job as Director of Marketing and Sales for Eka North America in 2006 when he retired. Drew and Linda moved back to Connecticut, settling in Brookfield.

When Adam and Heather were young, Drew coached Little League and refed girls’ softball. He also was involved with the Boy Scouts. Drew was a woodworker and liked to play golf.

A memorial service will be held October 21 at Ridgebury Congregational Church at 11:00 a.m. In his memory, donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, The Nature Conservancy, Ridgebury Congregational Church or Valley Presbyterian Church.