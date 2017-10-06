The Ridgefield Press

No alternating traffic on Route 35 this week

By Peter Yankowski on October 6, 2017 in News, Police & Fire, Transportation · 0 Comments

Constructions crews will not alternate traffic at the Route 35 bridge site this week, the state Department of Transportation reports.

Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation said that there would be only “minor impacts” to traffic during the week of Monday, Oct. 9, through Friday Oct. 13.

Traffic woes are not over yet however: the department has also scheduled a closure of a portion of Route 7 for the weekend, beginning around 8 p.m. Friday, and ending sometime around 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16.

Previous Route 7 closures diverted all of Route 7’s traffic through downtown Ridgefield along Route 102 and 35, sending thousands of cars through town.

