Obituary: William J Reilly

William James Reilly, of Danbury, CT, died on Wednesday October 4, 2017 at Danbury Hospital with his family by his side. He was born June 30, 1925 in New Rochelle, NY, a son of the late William and Emmie (Howarth) Reilly. His father hailed from Cavan, Ireland and his mother from Oldham, England. Two siblings predeceased him: John E. Reilly (Charlton, MA) and Christine Smith (Vernon, CT).

After graduating from Isaac Young High School in New Rochelle, William joined the US Army 77th Infantry Division and fought during WWII as a member of the 718th Amphibian Tractor Battalion. He survived landings at Leyte, Philippine Islands and Okinawa, Ryukyu Islands. He was awarded the bronze star for meritorious service during military operations in Okinawa on July 30, 1945.

Post military service, William graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering. He worked for New York Telephone Company for thirty-five years in a variety of positions including Operations, Engineering, Regulatory and Division Management. He was a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers.

William retired in 1985 and enjoyed a long and enjoyable retirement which included volunteer work, travel and, most importantly, time with his grandchildren, extended family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife Sheila Reilly; son William Reilly and wife Mari (White Plains, NY); daughter Suzanne McGannon (Mt. Kisco, NY); daughter Jacqueline Duke and husband Michael (Ridgefield, CT); and six grandchildren: Sean McGannon (Lynchburg , VA); Brian and Kyle Duke (Ridgefield, CT); and Lena, Emmie and Kent Reilly (White Plains, NY).

Calling hours will be held on Sunday October 8, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00pm at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury, CT. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday October 9, 2017 at 10:00am at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 104 Main Street, Danbury, CT.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, Catholic Foreign Mission Society of America, Inc., PO Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545-0302.