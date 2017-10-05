Ludlowe rallies to tie Ridgefield, 2-2

Despite two goals from sophomore forward Cate Irving and a slew of scoring chances on penalty corners, the Ridgefield High field hockey team had to settle for a 2-2 tie against Fairfield Ludlowe in Wednesday’s Play for Pink game at Tiger Hollow.

Ludlowe recovered from a two-goal deficit in the second half to level the score. Neither team was able to get the winning goal during the seven-on-seven overtime period.

One minute into the opening half, Ridgefield (5-2-1-1) was rewarded with its first of a whopping 19 corners. Five minutes later, another corner resulted in the Tigers’ first goal, as senior Julia Wilson sent the ball across to Irving — stationed right by the Ludlowe goal post — who was in perfect position to receive Wilson’s feed and tap the ball in for a 1-0 lead.

“We practice that scenario everyday,” said Irving after the game. “Julia’s assist was delivered on the perfect angle, and when I combined that with continuing my momentum, I was able to score us a goal.”

Accompanying Irving’s aggressive play was the constant hustle of senior Caroline Bunt and junior Ellie O’Connor. Bunt persistently sprinted to corral loose balls, while O’Connor maneuvered around Ludlowe midfielders as she made her way down the sideline.

Down 1-0, the Falcons looked rejuvenated at the start of the second half. Ludlowe (4-3-1-0) secured a corner just one minute after the restart and sent a slap shot wide of the Ridgefield net and out of bounds.

Ridgefield had a quick response. Irving intercepted a Ludlowe pass and delivered the ball to senior Katie Pieterse at the top of the circle; Pieterse quickly relayed the ball back to Irving, whose tap-in resulted in her second goal and a 2-0 lead for the Tigers.

“I had anticipated the return [from Pieterse],” said Irving. “I was ready for it, and I knew what I needed to do to finish off the play.”

Sensing the game was unraveling, Ludlowe called for a timeout. The momentary break worked wonders, with the Falcons scoring their first goal two minutes later. After commotion in front of the Ridgefield net, Ludlowe was able to get a shot past goalie Ellie Kaiser.

Inspired by their breakthrough, the Falcons continued to apply pressure. It paid off, as Ludlowe added the tying goal after another conglomeration near the Ridgefield net.

The Tigers earned three more corners during the 10-minute overtime but were unable to convert, with the game ending in a 2-2 tie.