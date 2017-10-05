Yard fire on Florida Hill under control

Firefighters had control of a yard fire off Florida Hill Road, just east of High Valley Road, around midday Thursday, Oct. 5.

Ridgefield Firefighters, Ridgefield Police and Eversource utility personnel were all on the scene. Wires were down in the vicinity, and emergency workers said they weren’t sure what wires were live and what weren’t. Eversource reports about 58 customers without power.

Florida Hill Road is closed to traffic from just west of Cooper Hill Road all the way down to the intersection of Florida Road.

The fire is just east of High Valley, on the north side of Florida Hill Road, and downed wires are to the west of High Valley, also on the north side of Florida Hill.