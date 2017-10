With the Tree Festival at the Lounsbury House less than two months away, Women’s Committee members Tiffany Brookes, Jillian Rae, Amy Schmidt, Ann Valerie, and Jenn Kubick are busy organizing and pricing the many boutique items that arrived during the summer.

The 18th annual festival will be showcased at the Lounsbury House Friday, Nov. 17, through Sunday, Nov. 19. Preview party is Thursday, Nov. 16.

Tickets are available online at lounsburyhouse.org or at the Lounsbury House office.