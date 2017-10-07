Fall family fun at Woodcock Nature Center

​Woodcock’s popular Nighttime Wonders program continues this fall on Fridays, Oct. 13 (Observing Owls) and Oct. 27 (Halloween Special), from 6 to 8 p.m. Children in grades three to six are invited to join Woodcock for two exciting evenings focused on forest critters, owls and the many wonders of the woods after dark. Children will also take part in activities related to the topic of the night before ending the evening on a “sweet note” by making delicious s’mores by a campfire and playing games. The Halloween Special event on Oct. 27 puts a spooky spin on Nighttime Wonders, when, in addition to a night hike, children will decorate mini pumpkins and meet our owls up close. Costumes are encouraged at the Halloween Special. Children should be dressed for the weather, have on rubber boots or shoes that can get wet, and come with a reusable water bottle. ​Pre-registration is required and is non-refundable, $30 per session. Registration and more information: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

The fun continues for the entire family on Sunday, Oct. 15, beginning at 7:30 a.m. with the annual Where the Wild Things Run 5K and Kids Fun Run, the proceeds of which benefit Woodcock’s many environmental education programs. The 5K course is run on the trails at the nature center and includes a mix of groomed and rugged trails, narrow bridges and boardwalks. The challenging terrain will highlight the diversity and beauty of the nature center property. Runners, joggers and walkers of all ages are welcome, although the trail is not stroller friendly.

Kids Fun Run courses are designed with the youngest runners in mind; a short course appropriate for 3 to 5 years old and an extended course appropriate for 6 to 13 years old. Parents are welcome to accompany their children on these runs. ​

Parking is available along Deer Run and Fawn Place but is limited and will require up to a one-third mile walk to the start. Participants are urged to arrive early, and car pooling is encouraged.

Registration for the 5K opens at 7:30 a.m. Kids Fun Run starts at 8:30 a.m.; 5K starts at 9 a.m. Kids Fun Run registration is $20 and 5K registration is $35. To register and for more information: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Upcoming events …

Global Warming: What We Know and What We Don’t Know with David J. Helfand, Thursday, Oct. 5, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street. More information at ridgefieldlibrary.org.

For a complete schedule of activities, visit woodcocknaturecenter.org. Woodcock Nature Center is located at 56 Deer Run Road, Wilton, 203-762-7280. Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The trails and grounds are open to the public daily from dawn to dusk.

