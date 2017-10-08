Founders Hall: Bocce tourney, squash tasting

Fall semester is in full swing and features some notable events in the next two weeks. Bocce players will wind down the season with a two-day tournament, sponsored by Professional Physical Therapy, on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 11 and 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Whether you’re one of the regulars who play each week or you’re new to the game, sign up for this fun event at the front desk. The $10 fee includes a hot lunch on Wednesday and trophies for the winners.

For a true taste of fall, come to the Squash Tasting, sponsored by RVNA, on Friday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m. You’ll learn about butternut, acorn, Delicata, and other winter varieties of this versatile vegetable, and you’ll taste some deliciously surprising ways to prepare this cold-weather staple.

If you want to participate in our fitness classes in 2018, plan to come in on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Annual fitness registration begins at 8 a.m., but the doors will open earlier, the coffee will be brewing and the bagels will be plentiful. You must sign up for fitness classes in person. If you will be away, you may ask another member to sign up for you. Keep in mind that members may sign up for themselves and just one other member each. Call Tracy at 203-431-7000 if you have questions about registering for fitness classes.